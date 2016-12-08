Dec 8 Hovnanian Enterprises Inc :

* Hovnanian Enterprises Inc - consolidated deliveries were 1,870 homes in Q4 of fiscal 2016, an 8.3% increase

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $802.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hovnanian Enterprises - as of Oct 31, no. of homes in contract backlog decreased 14.9% to 2,649 homes versus 3,112 homes as of Oct 31, 2015

* Hovnanian enterprises reports fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.14

* Q4 revenue rose 16.1 percent to $805.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: