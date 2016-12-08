BRIEF-Hopfed Bancorp's independent directors send letter to Stilwell Group - SEC filing
* On Jan 25, 2017, company's independent directors sent a letter to Joseph Stilwell of Stilwell Group - SEC filing
Dec 8 Amex Exploration Inc :
* Amex appoints new CEO and consolidates its shares
* Jacques Trottier will become executive chairman of board of directors
* Victor Cantore has been appointed president and chief executive officer
* Also, co's board has approved consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on a five-for-one basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On Jan 25, 2017, company's independent directors sent a letter to Joseph Stilwell of Stilwell Group - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Bitfury, a U.S. infrastructure provider of bitcoin and private blockchains, announced on Thursday that Credit China FinTech Holdings Ltd has invested $30 million in the company.
NEW YORK, Jan 26 (IFR) - While cheap valuations have put Mexico back on bond investors' radar, the country's borrowers are far from ready to jump in, due to unease over US trade policies and soaring funding costs.