BRIEF-Hopfed Bancorp's independent directors send letter to Stilwell Group - SEC filing
* On Jan 25, 2017, company's independent directors sent a letter to Joseph Stilwell of Stilwell Group - SEC filing
Dec 8 Coca-cola Co
* The board of directors of The Coca-Cola Company elects four officers
* Coca-Cola Co - Robert Long, Bernard Mcguinness and Darlene Nicosia elected as vice presidents
* Coca-cola Co Says Simpson, Long, Mcguinness and Nicosia each are based in atlanta
* Coca-cola Co says Barry Simpson, who was recently named Chief Information Officer, was elected as a senior vice president
* Coca-Cola co- each of elections is effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Bitfury, a U.S. infrastructure provider of bitcoin and private blockchains, announced on Thursday that Credit China FinTech Holdings Ltd has invested $30 million in the company.
NEW YORK, Jan 26 (IFR) - While cheap valuations have put Mexico back on bond investors' radar, the country's borrowers are far from ready to jump in, due to unease over US trade policies and soaring funding costs.