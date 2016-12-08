Dec 8 Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc:

* NW Bio provides update about phase 3 trial of Dcvax-L for newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme brain cancer

* Company announced that 331 of planned 348 patients have been enrolled in phase 3 trial of Dcvax-L

* As a result of partial hold, trial has not enrolled last 17 of total 348 patients

* Since summer of last year, trial has been subject to a partial clinical hold, only on recruitment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: