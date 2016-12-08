Dec 8 Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc :

* Sees Q4 adjusted diluted EPS in range of $1.19 to $1.29

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 net revenues in range of $2.11 billion to $2.14 billion

* Says co's stock ticker symbol "RH" will remain same

* Says lowering Q4 2016 outlook due to slower quarter-to-date holiday sales

* Sees Q4 net revenues in range of $562 million to $592 million

* Says effective Jan 1, 2017, co will change its corporate name to "RH"

* RH reports third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $549.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $527.1 million