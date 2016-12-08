Dec 8 Nci Building Systems Inc :

* For Q1 of fiscal 2017, NCI expects gross profit margins to be in range of 21.0 pct to 23.5 pct

* Qtrly total consolidated backlog increased to $515.9 million, up 3.9 pct year-over-year

* For full year, NCI expects 2017 to be a better year than 2016 in terms of revenues and adjusted ebitda

* NCI Building Systems - Co's two key cost savings initiatives in manufacturing consolidation and esg&a are expected to generate $30 to $40 million in cost savings by end of 2018

* NCI Building Systems reports fourth fiscal quarter and 2016 fiscal year end results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.27

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion

* Q4 sales $480.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $483.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $370 million to $390 million

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.28 excluding items