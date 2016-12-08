Dec 8 Steelcase Inc :

* Steelcase - Q3 orders in americas grew about 3.5 percent compared to prior year, backlog at end of quarter in americas was about 4 percent higher than prior year

* Steelcase Inc - reported preliminary financial results for q3 which included revenue of $787 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.34

* Steelcase reports preliminary third quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: