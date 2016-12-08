BRIEF-Woodward increases qtrly cash dividend by 14 pct to $0.125/share
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 14 percent to $0.125 per share
Dec 8 Darnley Bay Resources Ltd :
* Says funds shall be used to complete acquisition of pine point property
* Darnley Bay Resources - increasing offering up to 20 million flow-through common shares at a price of $0.25 per ft share
* Darnley Bay Resources Ltd - increasing offering up to 25 million non-flow through units at a price of $0.20 per unit
* Darnley bay announces private placement financing increased to $10,000,000
TORONTO, Jan 26 A Canadian court ruled on Thursday that a lawsuit against Tahoe Resources Inc by Guatemalan men claiming they were shot by the miner's private security guards can proceed in British Columbia, according to a copy of the judgment seen by Reuters.
* Oil up on stock market, but U.S. supply caps gains