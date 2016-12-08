BRIEF-Woodward increases qtrly cash dividend by 14 pct to $0.125/share
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 14 percent to $0.125 per share
Dec 8 Swift Energy Co :
* Swift Energy Co - has recently increased its gas hedge position for 2017 and initiated a hedging program for 2018
* Swift Energy-net proceeds received by swift energy will be used to reduce amount of borrowings under company's credit facility
* Swift energy announces sale of remaining 25% interest in central louisiana
TORONTO, Jan 26 A Canadian court ruled on Thursday that a lawsuit against Tahoe Resources Inc by Guatemalan men claiming they were shot by the miner's private security guards can proceed in British Columbia, according to a copy of the judgment seen by Reuters.
* Oil up on stock market, but U.S. supply caps gains (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)