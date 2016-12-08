BRIEF-Woodward increases qtrly cash dividend by 14 pct to $0.125/share
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 14 percent to $0.125 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 Renasant Corp :
* Renasant corp - all rights and obligations of bank and fdic under fdic loss share agreements have been eliminated under termination agreement
* Renasant corp says in q4 , co expects to record a corresponding after-tax charge of approximately $1.4 million, or $0.03 in diluted earnings per share
* Renasant-Under terms of termination agreement, bank made a payment of $4.8 million to fdic as consideration for early termination of loss share agreements
* Press release - renasant announces early termination of all fdic loss share agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 26 A Canadian court ruled on Thursday that a lawsuit against Tahoe Resources Inc by Guatemalan men claiming they were shot by the miner's private security guards can proceed in British Columbia, according to a copy of the judgment seen by Reuters.
* Oil up on stock market, but U.S. supply caps gains (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)