BRIEF-Woodward increases qtrly cash dividend by 14 pct to $0.125/share
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 14 percent to $0.125 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 Edison International
* Declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.5425 per share
* Edison International raises common stock dividend 13 percent; thirteenth consecutive annual increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 14 percent to $0.125 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 26 A Canadian court ruled on Thursday that a lawsuit against Tahoe Resources Inc by Guatemalan men claiming they were shot by the miner's private security guards can proceed in British Columbia, according to a copy of the judgment seen by Reuters.
* Oil up on stock market, but U.S. supply caps gains (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)