UPDATE 2-Trump names Ohlhausen as acting chair of Federal Trade Commission
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Commissioner Maureen Ohlhausen, a Republican on the Federal Trade Commission, has been named the FTC's acting chairman, the agency said on Wednesday.
Dec 8 3M Co :
* 3M to sell identity management business
* Deal for $850 million, subject to closing and other adjustments.
* Upon completion of sale, 3M will record a gain related to transaction
* Says has entered into agreements to sell identity management business within its traffic safety and security division, to Gemalto
* In addition, co will incur various charges as it continues to make investments to drive growth and improve productivity
* Approximately 450 3M employees are expected to transfer to Gemalto with acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AT&T CFO says going to be careful with DirecTV Now expectations - conf call
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Thirteen Democratic senators on Wednesday asked AT&T Inc to explain how its planned $85.4 billion takeover of Time Warner Inc is in the public interest, as the company hopes to avoid a review of the deal by the primary U.S. telecommunications agency.