Dec 9 Eli Lilly And Co

* Will not pursue regulatory submissions for Solanezumab for treatment of mild dementia due to AD

* Solanezumab did not meet primary endpoint in expedition3 clinical trial

Lilly announces detailed results of solanezumab phase 3 expedition3 study at the clinical trials on alzheimer's disease (CTAD) 2016 meeting