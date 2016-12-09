Dec 9 Tetra Technologies Inc :

* Tetra Technologies - also expects to grant underwriters 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.25 million shares of common stock from company

* Company expects to use net proceeds from offering to repay outstanding indebtedness

* Tetra Technologies Inc - has commenced an underwritten public offering of approximately 15 million shares of its common stock and warrants

* Expects to use net proceeds from offering to repay outstanding indebtedness and for general corporate purposes

* Tetra Technologies Inc announces public offering of shares of common stock and warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: