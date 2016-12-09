Exxon names environmentalist to board of directors
HOUSTON, Jan 25 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, named an environmentalist to its board of directors on Wednesday.
Dec 9 Tetra Technologies Inc :
* Tetra Technologies - also expects to grant underwriters 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.25 million shares of common stock from company
* Company expects to use net proceeds from offering to repay outstanding indebtedness
* Tetra Technologies Inc - has commenced an underwritten public offering of approximately 15 million shares of its common stock and warrants
* Tetra Technologies Inc - has commenced an underwritten public offering of approximately 15 million shares of its common stock and warrants
* Tetra Technologies Inc announces public offering of shares of common stock and warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's decision to acquire software startup AppDynamics for $3.7 billion, nearly double the private-market valuation, reflects Cisco's struggles in building its software business, according to company financial reports and internal documents.
* NIELSEN PRICES $500 MILLION OF 5.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025