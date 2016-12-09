Dec 9 Genesee & Wyoming Inc

* Genesee & Wyoming Inc - G&W's traffic in November 2016 was 247,470 carloads, an increase of 8,856 carloads, or 3.7%, compared with november 2015

* Genesee & Wyoming Inc - G&W's traffic in Q4 of 2016 through november was 492,814 carloads, a decrease of 3,009 carloads

* Genesee & Wyoming Inc - traffic in North American operations in November 2016 was 133,689 carloads, an increase of 7.6% compared with November 2015

* Genesee & Wyoming reports traffic for november 2016