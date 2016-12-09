Exxon names environmentalist to board of directors
HOUSTON, Jan 25 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, named an environmentalist to its board of directors on Wednesday.
Dec 9 Genesee & Wyoming Inc
* Genesee & Wyoming Inc - G&W's traffic in November 2016 was 247,470 carloads, an increase of 8,856 carloads, or 3.7%, compared with november 2015
* Genesee & Wyoming Inc - G&W's traffic in Q4 of 2016 through november was 492,814 carloads, a decrease of 3,009 carloads
* Genesee & Wyoming Inc - traffic in North American operations in November 2016 was 133,689 carloads, an increase of 7.6% compared with November 2015
* Genesee & Wyoming reports traffic for november 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, Jan 25 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, named an environmentalist to its board of directors on Wednesday.
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's decision to acquire software startup AppDynamics for $3.7 billion, nearly double the private-market valuation, reflects Cisco's struggles in building its software business, according to company financial reports and internal documents.
* NIELSEN PRICES $500 MILLION OF 5.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025