Exxon names environmentalist to board of directors
HOUSTON, Jan 25 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, named an environmentalist to its board of directors on Wednesday.
Dec 9 Vail Resorts Inc :
* Updated fiscal 2017 guidance
* Vail Resorts Inc - are reiterating guidance for fiscal 2017, excluding results and impact of Whistler Blackcomb
* Vail Resorts Inc - expect calendar year 2017 capital plan will total approximately $103 million
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $5.25, revenue view $1.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Vail Resorts Inc - estimate resort reported EBITDA for fiscal 2017 will be between $567 million and $597 million
* Sees 2017 net income attributable to Vail Resorts Inc $187 million to $220 million
* Vail Resorts reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results, early ski season indicators and provides updated fiscal 2017 outlook including Whistler Blackcomb
* Q1 loss per share $1.70
* Q1 revenue $178.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $183.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, Jan 25 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, named an environmentalist to its board of directors on Wednesday.
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's decision to acquire software startup AppDynamics for $3.7 billion, nearly double the private-market valuation, reflects Cisco's struggles in building its software business, according to company financial reports and internal documents.
* NIELSEN PRICES $500 MILLION OF 5.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025