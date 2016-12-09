UPDATE 1-United Rentals to buy NES Rentals for $965 mln
Jan 25 United Rentals Inc, the world's largest equipment rental company, said on Wednesday it would buy NES Rentals Holdings II Inc for about $965 million in cash.
Dec 9 PPG Industries Inc
* PPG Industries Inc - will take pretax charge of $190 million to $200 million in Q4 2016 due to restructuring
* PPG Industries Inc - of approximately $140 million total cash outlay, about $110 million is expected in 2017, with balance to occur in 2018
* PPG Industries Inc - "because of continued slow overall growth in global demand, we are taking decisive action to adjust our cost structure"
* PPG initiates global restructuring, targeting $125 million in annual savings
* When completed, company expects restructuring actions to generate $120 million to $130 million in annual savings
* PPG Industries - of charges, about $140 million represents cash costs and $50 million to $60 million related to write-down of certain assets and non-cash costs
* PPG Industries - also, approximately $15 million of incremental restructuring-related cash costs are expected during 2017
* PPG Industries - $40 million to $50 million of savings projected to be realized in 2017, remainder of expected savings substantially realized by year-end 2018
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share
Jan 25 Energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy WGL Holdings Inc in a deal valued at C$8.4 billion ($6.42 billion).