Dec 9 Gran Colombia Gold Corp

* Gran Colombia Gold Corp- expects that total gold production for 2016 will reach upper half of its latest guidance for fy of 144,000 to 150,000 ounces

* Gran Colombia Gold - as of Friday, total principal amounts of 2018 and 2020 debentures issued and outstanding are $49.7 million & $101.2 million, respectively

* Gran Colombia Gold provides update on production and 2020 debenture repurchase