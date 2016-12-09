Dec 9 Dorman Products Inc

* Dorman Products Inc - authorization is effective through december 31, 2018

* Board has approved a resolution to increase and extend its share repurchase program by an additional $100 million

* Dorman Products - resolution has raised aggregate authorization under program to $250 million

* Dorman Products, Inc. announces expansion and extension of stock repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: