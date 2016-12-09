Exxon names environmentalist to board of directors
HOUSTON, Jan 25 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, named an environmentalist to its board of directors on Wednesday.
Dec 9 W. P. Carey Inc
* Brooks gordon will be promoted to head of asset management upon mr. Zacharias' departure
* Chief operating officer and head of asset management, Thomas Zacharias informed that he will retire effective march 31, 2017
* Zacharias will remain a consultant for balance of 2017
* w. p. Carey chief operating officer and head of asset management to retire from firm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, Jan 25 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, named an environmentalist to its board of directors on Wednesday.
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's decision to acquire software startup AppDynamics for $3.7 billion, nearly double the private-market valuation, reflects Cisco's struggles in building its software business, according to company financial reports and internal documents.
* NIELSEN PRICES $500 MILLION OF 5.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025