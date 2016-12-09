BRIEF-McKesson to acquire CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 bln
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
Dec 9 Long Island Iced Tea Corp
* Purchase price is of 5,000 shares of company's common stock
* Has reached an agreement to acquire Alo Juice beverage brand and trademark rights from Wilnah International, LLC
* Looks to expand its 'better-for-you' beverage portfolio by entering into agreement to acquire Alo Juice(r) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Jan 25 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp said it would buy privately held CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 billion to strengthen its technology offerings to pharmaceutical manufacturers, clinicians and health insurers.
* Shareholders of Eldorado Resorts and Isle of Capri Casinos vote to approve Eldorado's acquisition of Isle of Capri