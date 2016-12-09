Dec 9 Airgain Inc

* Co also priced of underwritten public offering of common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share

* Announced underwritten public offering of stock, consisting of 1.4 million shares to be sold by co, 1 million shares to be sold by certain stockholders

* Airgain announces pricing of primary and secondary offering of common stock