Dec 9 Shoe Carnival Inc

* Announces new $50 million share repurchase program and declares quarterly cash dividend

* New share repurchase program will replace existing $50 million share repurchase program that was authorized on December 9, 2015

* Purchases under new share repurchase program may be made in open market/through privately negotiated transactions through Dec 31, 2017

* Company intends to fund share repurchase program from cash on hand

* Shoe carnival announces new $50 million share repurchase program and declares quarterly cash dividend