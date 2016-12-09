Dec 9 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc :

* Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc - trial is on schedule to be completed by Q3 of 2017

* Says interim analysis of trial has preliminarily demonstrated a safety and tolerability profile of Allojoin in three doses tested

* Cellular Biomedicine Group announces three-month interim safety data from Phase I clinical trial for Allojoin off-the-shelf allogeneic stem cell therapy for knee osteoarthritis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: