Dec 9 Cheniere Energy Inc :

* Cheniere Energy Inc - Cheniere currently owns 80.1% of issued and outstanding shares of Cheniere Partners Holdings

* Cheniere Energy- after more than 6 weeks of talks, no acceptable definitive agreement can be reached with conflicts committee of Cheniere Energy Partners

* Cheniere Energy Inc terminates negotiations to acquire Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: