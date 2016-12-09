BRIEF-NIELSEN PRICES $500 MILLION OF 5.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025
* NIELSEN PRICES $500 MILLION OF 5.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025
Dec 9 Axis Capital Holdings Ltd
* Board authorized repurchases under new plan in open market or privately negotiated transactions through Dec 31, 2017
* Board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per common share, which represents an increase of 8%
* Axis Capital Holdings ltd - new repurchase authorization, effective January 1, 2017, will replace existing authorization
Axis Capital announces new $1 billion share repurchase authorization
Award of overburden removal contract which is expected to generate over $45 million in revenues during fiscal 2017
INCREASING ANNUAL DIVIDEND FROM $0.69 TO $0.72