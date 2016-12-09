Dec 9 IES Holdings Inc

* IES Holdings reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results

* IES Holdings Inc says backlog of approximately $341 million as of September 30, 2016, as compared to approximately $270 million as of September 30, 2015

* Qtrly total revenue $205.6 million versus $159.7 million

* Qtrly diluted income per share from continuing operations $4.74