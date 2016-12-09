BRIEF-NIELSEN PRICES $500 MILLION OF 5.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025
* NIELSEN PRICES $500 MILLION OF 5.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025
Dec 9 IES Holdings Inc
* IES Holdings reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results
* IES Holdings Inc says backlog of approximately $341 million as of September 30, 2016, as compared to approximately $270 million as of September 30, 2015
* Qtrly total revenue $205.6 million versus $159.7 million
* Qtrly diluted income per share from continuing operations $4.74
* Award of overburden removal contract which is expected to generate over $45 million in revenues during fiscal 2017
* INCREASING ANNUAL DIVIDEND FROM $0.69 TO $0.72