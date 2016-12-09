Dec 9 Marathon Patent Group Inc :

* Marathon Patent Group-entered agreements with investors for purchase and sale of 3.5 million shares of common stock at a price of $1.50 per share

* Marathon Patent-entered agreements with investors for purchase, sale of warrants to buy up to 1.7 million shares at effective price of $0.01/warrant

* Marathon Patent Group Inc announces pricing of $5.2 million concurrent registered direct offering and private placement