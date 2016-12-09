BRIEF-NIELSEN PRICES $500 MILLION OF 5.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025
* NIELSEN PRICES $500 MILLION OF 5.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025
Dec 9 Marathon Patent Group Inc :
* Marathon Patent Group-entered agreements with investors for purchase and sale of 3.5 million shares of common stock at a price of $1.50 per share
* Marathon Patent-entered agreements with investors for purchase, sale of warrants to buy up to 1.7 million shares at effective price of $0.01/warrant
* Marathon Patent Group Inc announces pricing of $5.2 million concurrent registered direct offering and private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NIELSEN PRICES $500 MILLION OF 5.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025
* Award of overburden removal contract which is expected to generate over $45 million in revenues during fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* INCREASING ANNUAL DIVIDEND FROM $0.69 TO $0.72 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: