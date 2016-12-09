Dec 9 Sears Canada Inc :

* Sears Canada Inc - "announcing new partnerships with specialty supermarkets for re-development of several Sears 2.0 stores"

* Sears Canada Inc - qtrly same store sales decreased by 7.1%

* Sears Canada Inc - Billy Wong has been appointed chief financial officer

* Sears Canada reports third quarter results

* Q3 loss per share C$1.18

* Q3 same store sales fell 7.1 percent

