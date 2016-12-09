BRIEF-NIELSEN PRICES $500 MILLION OF 5.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025
* NIELSEN PRICES $500 MILLION OF 5.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025
Dec 9 Clearside Biomedical Inc :
* Says public offering of 4.00 million common shares priced at $9.00 per share
* Says public offering of 4.00 million common shares priced at $9.00 per share
* Clearside Biomedical Inc announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NIELSEN PRICES $500 MILLION OF 5.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025
* Award of overburden removal contract which is expected to generate over $45 million in revenues during fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* INCREASING ANNUAL DIVIDEND FROM $0.69 TO $0.72 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: