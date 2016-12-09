BRIEF-Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
Dec 9 Sevcon Inc :
* Sevcon appoints board member Matt Goldfarb as chairman of the board of directors, replacing Ryan Morris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
Jan 25 China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd -
* Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. reports 5.65 percent passive stake in Global Partners Lp as on January 24, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2j6e4KV] Further company coverage: