BRIEF-East West Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share of $0.76
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year
Dec 9 Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust:
* Morguard real estate investment trust to redeem 4.85% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
* Morguard real estate investment trust- debentures were issued on october 31, 2012 and mature on october 31, 2017
* Morguard real estate investment trust - redemption price will be paid in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's decision to acquire software startup AppDynamics for $3.7 billion, nearly double the private-market valuation, reflects Cisco's struggles in building its software business, according to company financial reports and internal documents.
* NORTHFIELD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2016 RESULTS