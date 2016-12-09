AltaGas to buy WGL Holdings for about C$8.4 billion
Jan 25 Energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy WGL Holdings Inc in a deal valued at C$8.4 billion ($6.42 billion).
Dec 9 Basic Energy Services Inc
* Prepackaged plan equitizes over $800 million of unsecured debt, eliminates over $60 million in annual cash interest
* Says existing shareholders will receive common stock and warrants in reorganized company
* Says company targets emergence from Chapter 11 before year-end
* Prepackaged plan completes a new capital raise of $125 million
* Prepackaged plan provides for debt-for-equity swap that will result in existing unsecured bond obligations being converted into equity
* Basic energy services obtains court approval of restructuring and recapitalization plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says
* PMI Resources Ltd announces proposed acquisition of Pentanova Energy Corp