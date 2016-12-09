BRIEF-Altagas to acquire WGL Holdings in C$8.4 bln deal
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share
Dec 9 Hb Fuller Co :
* Restructuring initiative will include elimination or relocation of approximately 220 positions globally by early 2017
* Changes support plan to deliver 10 percent adjusted eps growth in 2017 versus 2016 on a comparable 52 week basis
* Q4 numbers are not yet finalized, but expect results in line with previous guidance
* H.B. Fuller announces proactive restructuring initiative to accelerate growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share
Jan 25 Energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy WGL Holdings Inc in a deal valued at C$8.4 billion ($6.42 billion).
Jan 25 United Rentals Inc, the world's largest equipment rental company, said on Wednesday it would buy NES Rentals Holdings II Inc for about $965 million in cash.