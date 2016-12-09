Dec 9 Hb Fuller Co :

* Restructuring initiative will include elimination or relocation of approximately 220 positions globally by early 2017

* Changes support plan to deliver 10 percent adjusted eps growth in 2017 versus 2016 on a comparable 52 week basis

* Q4 numbers are not yet finalized, but expect results in line with previous guidance

* H.B. Fuller announces proactive restructuring initiative to accelerate growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: