BRIEF-McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to chairman of Terra Firma - NYT
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
Dec 12 Ophthotech Corp :
* pre-specified primary endpoint of mean change in visual acuity at 12 months was not achieved in its two pivotal phase 3 clinical trials
* addition of Fovista to monthly Lucentis regimen did not result in benefit as measured by mean change in visual acuity at 12 month time point
* based on preliminary analysis of safety data, Fovista and Lucentis monotherapy were generally well tolerated after one year of treatmen
* Ophthotech announces results from pivotal phase 3 trials of Fovista in wet age-related macular degeneration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.
PARIS, Jan 27 Airbus Helicopters said its deliveries rose 5 percent last year to 418 units, while net orders rose less than 1 percent, shrinking its production backlog amid "challenging" market conditions.