BRIEF-Airbus Helicopters targets book to bill ratio of 1 in 2017
* Airbus Helicopters CEO says there is still helicopter overcapacity in oil and gas industry
Dec 12 LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd
* LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd - net loss per American Depository Share was $0.03 in Q3 of 2016
* Says non-gaap net loss was $1.1 million in Q3 of 2016, compared with non-gaap net income of $3.3 million in same quarter of 2015
* Non-Gaap net loss per ADS was $0.02 in Q3 of 2016
* Total orders decreased 23.8% year-over-year to 1.4 million for Q3 of 2016
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $91 million to $93 million
* Q3 revenue fell 8.3 percent to $64.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 CCR SA, Brazil's largest toll road operator, plans to raise up to 4.025 billion reais ($1.27 billion) from investors through a share offering, becoming the latest local company to return to the equity markets for fresh capital.
BEIRUT, Jan 26 Lebanon relaunched its first oil and gas exploration and production licensing round after a three-year delay, its energy minister said on Thursday, kick-starting the development of a hydrocarbon industry stalled by national political paralysis.