Dec 12 LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd

* LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd - net loss per American Depository Share was $0.03 in Q3 of 2016

* Says non-gaap net loss was $1.1 million in Q3 of 2016, compared with non-gaap net income of $3.3 million in same quarter of 2015

* Non-Gaap net loss per ADS was $0.02 in Q3 of 2016

* Total orders decreased 23.8% year-over-year to 1.4 million for Q3 of 2016

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $91 million to $93 million

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $91 million to $93 million