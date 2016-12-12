Dec 12 Enerplus Corp

* For total cash consideration of US$292 million

* Deal subject to estimated cash tax of US$12 million and customary closing adjustments

* Production from assets averaged approximately 5,000 BOE per day during Q3 of 2016

* Assets comprise approximately 8% of company's existing net acreage in North Dakota

* Enerplus announces sale of non-operated North Dakota assets and increased drilling inventory at Fort Berthold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: