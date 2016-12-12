Dec 12 Open Text Corp

* Open Text Corp - expects to fund balance of purchase price and pay related fees and expenses with net proceeds from debt financing and cash on hand

* Open Text Corp - has launched an underwritten public offering of u.s. $500 million of common shares

* Barclays, Citigroup and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for offering

* Open Text - intends to use net proceeds from offering to finance a portion of purchase price for acquisition of Dell EMC's enterprise content division

* Open Text announces proposed public offering of common shares