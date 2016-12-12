PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 12 Open Text Corp
* Open Text Corp - expects to fund balance of purchase price and pay related fees and expenses with net proceeds from debt financing and cash on hand
* Open Text Corp - has launched an underwritten public offering of u.s. $500 million of common shares
* Barclays, Citigroup and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for offering
* Open Text - intends to use net proceeds from offering to finance a portion of purchase price for acquisition of Dell EMC's enterprise content division
* Open Text announces proposed public offering of common shares
Jan 26 Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company which makes visual effects for Hollywood movies and television shows such as HBO's Game of Thrones, said it had hired an investment bank to look for partnership opportunities in China, the world's second-largest movie market.