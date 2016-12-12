BRIEF-Airbus Helicopters targets book to bill ratio of 1 in 2017
* Airbus Helicopters CEO says there is still helicopter overcapacity in oil and gas industry
Dec 12 Scorpio Tankers Inc
* Scorpio Tankers Inc - received an additional $27.6 million commitment from BNP Paribas to upsize its BNP Paribas credit facility
* Scorpio Tankers Inc - maturity date of BNP Paribas credit facility will be extended to December 2021
* Scorpio Tankers Inc - $27.6 million increase of bilateral financing will bear interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 2.30% per annum
* Scorpio Tankers announces upsizing and extension of a credit facility
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 CCR SA, Brazil's largest toll road operator, plans to raise up to 4.025 billion reais ($1.27 billion) from investors through a share offering, becoming the latest local company to return to the equity markets for fresh capital.
BEIRUT, Jan 26 Lebanon relaunched its first oil and gas exploration and production licensing round after a three-year delay, its energy minister said on Thursday, kick-starting the development of a hydrocarbon industry stalled by national political paralysis.