BRIEF-Airbus Helicopters targets book to bill ratio of 1 in 2017
* Airbus Helicopters CEO says there is still helicopter overcapacity in oil and gas industry
Dec 12 EQT Corp
* Announced company's 2017 capital expenditure (capex) forecast of $1.5 billion, excluding business development and land acquisitions
* Eqt forecasts 2017 production sales volume of 810-830 Bcfe
* Majority of volume expected from 2017 drilling program will be realized in 2018
* Company's 2017 capital expenditure (capex) forecast of $1.5 billion
* Funding will be provided by cash generated from operations, and cash-on-hand.
* Adjusted operating cash flow attributable to eqt is projected to be approximately $1,200 million for 2017
* Eqt announces 2017 operational forecast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Airbus Helicopters CEO says there is still helicopter overcapacity in oil and gas industry
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 CCR SA, Brazil's largest toll road operator, plans to raise up to 4.025 billion reais ($1.27 billion) from investors through a share offering, becoming the latest local company to return to the equity markets for fresh capital.
BEIRUT, Jan 26 Lebanon relaunched its first oil and gas exploration and production licensing round after a three-year delay, its energy minister said on Thursday, kick-starting the development of a hydrocarbon industry stalled by national political paralysis.