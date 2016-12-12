Dec 12 EQT Corp

* Announced company's 2017 capital expenditure (capex) forecast of $1.5 billion, excluding business development and land acquisitions

* Eqt forecasts 2017 production sales volume of 810-830 Bcfe

* Majority of volume expected from 2017 drilling program will be realized in 2018

* Funding will be provided by cash generated from operations, and cash-on-hand.

* Adjusted operating cash flow attributable to eqt is projected to be approximately $1,200 million for 2017

