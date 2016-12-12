Dec 12 Eqt Midstream Partners Lp

* 2017 EQM net income is projected to be $555 - $595 million, adjusted ebitda is expected to be $670 - $710 million

* EQT midstream partners lp - sees 2017 distributable cash flow is expected to be $590 - $630 million

* EQT Midstream Partners lp - beginning in 2018, eqm is targeting annual per unit distribution growth of 15% - 20% for several years

* EQT Midstream Partners - eqm forecasts 2017 growth capex and capital contributions to mountain valley pipeline, llc , to be about $500 - $850 million

* EQT Midstream Partners lp - for eqgp, beginning in 2018, annual per unit distribution growth target is 30% - 40%

* EQT Midstream Partners lp - sees 2017 eqt gp holdings, lp annual per unit distribution growth of approximately 40%

* EQM forecasts 20% growth in annual per unit distribution in 2017

* EQT Midstream Partners announces 2017 financial and capex forecast; eqt gp holdings announces 2017 distribution forecast