Dec 12 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Alexion's board of directors announces new leadership
appointments
* David Brennan, Alexion board member and former CEO of
Astrazeneca Plc, named interim CEO
* Brennan succeeds David Hallal who has resigned for
personal reasons
* Hallal has also resigned from board
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc says David Anderson, former
CFO of Honeywell, joins Alexion as CFO
* Company expects to file Q3 10-Q in January 2017 or earlier
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals - audit and finance committee
investigation to date not identified facts that require co to
update previously reported results
* Spencer Stuart has been engaged to commence search for a
permanent CEO
