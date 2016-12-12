BRIEF-Activist investor elliott says welcomes the opportunity to participate in alliance trust buyback
Activist Investor Elliott Says Welcomes The Opportunity To Participate In Alliance Trust
Dec 12 First Republic Bank
* Terms of transaction have not been disclosed
* Transaction was funded by First Republic Bank with cash on hand.
* Impact from deal to earnings or capital is currently not material, and further terms of transaction have not been disclosed
* First Republic Bank acquires Gradifi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Activist Investor Elliott Says Welcomes The Opportunity To Participate In Alliance Trust
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 26 Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centers, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.