Dec 12 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
* Canadian natural resources ltd - upon closing of
transaction company will receive gross proceeds of $350 million
in cash
* Canadian natural resources - expects to record an
after-tax gain on disposition of approximately $200 million,
based upon preliminary value allocations
* Canadian natural resources - transaction consists of
monetization of co's entire 15% interest of cold lake pipeline,
14.7% interest in cold lake limited partnership
* Canadian natural resources-upon closing of deal co will
receive 6.4 million common shares of inter pipeline at an
ascribed value of $177.5 million
* Canadian natural resources - after completion of sale, co
will retain access to cold lake pipeline system for portions of
company's crude oil volumes
* Canadian natural resources limited announces the sale of
its ownership interest in the cold lake pipeline
