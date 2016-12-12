Dec 12 Inter Pipeline Ltd

* Deal for $527.5 million

* As a result of deal, inter pipeline will own 100% of cold lake pipeline system

* Inter pipeline-long-term take-or-pay agreement to trigger construction of new $125 million pipeline connection to kirby north production facility

* Inter pipeline - deal is immediately accretive to inter pipeline's ffo per share and fully consolidates ownership of cold lake pipeline system

* Inter pipeline - also, co to enter long-term take-or-pay deal with canadian natural to transport diluent, bitumen blend for kirby north sagd oil sands project

* Inter pipeline to acquire remaining interest in the cold lake pipeline system and announces new oil sands transportation agreement