BRIEF-Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
Dec 12 Inter Pipeline Ltd
* Deal for $527.5 million
* As a result of deal, inter pipeline will own 100% of cold lake pipeline system
* Inter pipeline-long-term take-or-pay agreement to trigger construction of new $125 million pipeline connection to kirby north production facility
* Inter pipeline - deal is immediately accretive to inter pipeline's ffo per share and fully consolidates ownership of cold lake pipeline system
* Inter pipeline - also, co to enter long-term take-or-pay deal with canadian natural to transport diluent, bitumen blend for kirby north sagd oil sands project
* Inter pipeline to acquire remaining interest in the cold lake pipeline system and announces new oil sands transportation agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Qatar's investments in Russia will further strengthen ties between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member oil producers, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters.
