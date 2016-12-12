BRIEF-Activist investor elliott says welcomes the opportunity to participate in alliance trust buyback
Dec 12 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
* Signed agreement to buy 50% interest in portfolio of prime office, retail properties in New Zealand from Public Sector Pension Investment Board
* at september 30, 2016, CPPIB's investments in global real estate totalled C$38.4 billion
* 50% interest is valued at NZ$580 million with an equity investment of NZ$230 million
* Public Sector Pension Investment Board will continue to hold remaining 50% interest in portfolio
* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board signs agreement to acquire 50% interest in office and retail portfolio in New Zealand Source text for Eikon:
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 26 Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centers, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.