Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 12 Viacom Inc:
* Viacom appoints Bob Bakish CEO
* Bob Bakish as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of board, effective immediately
* Board of directors discontinue exploration of potential combination with CBS
* Dissolved special committee that was formed to evaluate a potential transaction with CBS
* "Discontinued exploration of a potential combination with CBS following receipt of national amusements' letter and request" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company which makes visual effects for Hollywood movies and television shows such as HBO's Game of Thrones, said it had hired an investment bank to look for partnership opportunities in China, the world's second-largest movie market.