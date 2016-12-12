Dec 12 Greenspace Brands Inc :

* Agreed to purchase nothing but nature for total consideration of approximately $8.88 million to $9.88 million

* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to greenspace's earnings and cash flow

* Greenspace Brands - underwriters have agreed to purchase aggregate of 5.8 million subscription receipts of co at price of $1.20 per subscription receipt