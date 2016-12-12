BRIEF-Banco Sabadell expects low-double digit growth in net profit in 2017
Sabadell Chairman Josep Oliu says expects low-double digit growth in net profit in 2017
Dec 12 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc :
* Says offering 10.5 million common shares
* Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance-intends to use all or portion of net proceeds from offering to repay amounts outstanding under co's repurchase agreements
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. announces public offering of common stock
BERLIN, Jan 27 German Chancellor Angela Merkel is likely to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday and the conversation is expected to focus on Russia, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Jan 27 Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network Co Ltd :