Dec 13 Ball Corp :

* Plant's customers will be supplied by other ball facilities in U.S

* expects to record an after-tax charge of approximately $18 million

* intends to cease production at company's Reidsville, North Carolina, beverage packaging plant in mid-2017

* after-tax cash costs are expected to be approximately $5 million

* Ball intends to cease production at beverage packaging plant in Reidsville, North Carolina